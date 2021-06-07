MUST SEE ASTONISHING RARE VIDEO, DRONES FLY OVER COSTA RICA.original l posting, 2013-09-29Or is it an operation spraying Monsanto's toxins poisons on Costa Rica's hectares of rice fields.I get so tired being tricked into news articles with outlandish and exaggerated headlines.Is the Alternative media going bonkers too? Are we having to weed out the good news over the bad bogus news? Is the Alternative media going capitalist and seeking viewers at all cost? Lying to the public.I have blamed many contributors as posting National Enquiry type hyped stories. Most of the people that are going through the checkout stands are food stamp recipients. Using the credit type debit cards. While JP Morgan is making millions off of credit card precessing fees.So Here’s one for you.I see the most lame video posting go viral. Why? Who knows. A lot of them have these bogus headlines, or suggestive thumbnails showing skin. OR some pedophile is hoping to see a glimpse of child nudity to whack off too.This is a social experiment to see how this news headline is received on BIN, and uTube.Sorry if I offended anyone. So now you know how I feel when I stumble across a breaking news item, and it only turns out to be a bogus BS story.THANK YOUFOR WATCHINGMY ALTERNATIVEMEDIA PARODYAlso this video is to bring awareness to the killing of 1000′s of innocent people including children. All you people in the USA have the blood on your hands and guilt scared in your souls. You have allow your elected representatives to approved, on your behalf, to proceed with this murdering. The hypocrisy of it all. And you wonder why people around the world hate “Americans”. It is not for terrorist. The USA is the world’s terrorist. Especially when the CIA is funding the Al-Queda terrorist.One more item: It is also to condition the sheeple that drones are going to be a daily part of your miserable lives. The Big Borther syndrome watching you. The Thought Police Striking you down.Analysis:Some people are not reading the description. The are telling me that it is a Bi Plane and can even see the pilot.Consider your news source. Read the descriptions to the articles. Take note of the dis likes.The Moral of the story, You need to scrutinize even the alternative news media.Google has suspended me from all their products, I must of been right on,subscribe to my other channels,ugetube.com,bit chute,ceflex.orgBrighteon,153news.net,Please help and donate,dr Meno on FACEBOOKJOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTIONThe Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank RunsEUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)