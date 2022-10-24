10/24/22 ELECTION ACTION: How We Defeat The Machines/Pedocrats #NoEarlyVoting

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10/24/22: Today, we discuss important voting practices for the midterms to defeat the Machine steals. As we hear General Betray-Us gaslight the USA about imminent “Dirty” booms that will set off a hot US war with Russia, and Special Operations troops from the 101st Airborne Division positioned on the borders of “Ukraine”, we must take seriously the predetermined Effie plan...
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Dr. David Clements on the Election Stealhttps://www.theprofessorsrecord.com/records-about-law-and-liberty
Netherlands, center of Globalist UN takeover, has The Plan for BBB Ukraine!
https://www.archined.nl/2022/09/build-ukraine-back-together-a-call-for-exchange-and-creating-networks/
MSM claims Russia will detonate dirty bomb:
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/russias-claims-of-a-dirty-bomb-in-ukraine-spark-fears-about-what-putin-is-planning-next/ar-AA13kLou
Kari Lake, AZ Gov candidate flattens MSM:
https://dailycaller.com/2022/10/18/kari-lake-spends-two-straight-minutes-berating-the-media-about-election-deniers/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/10/boom-150-examples-democrats-denying-election-results-trump-endorsed-kari-lake-destroys-fake-news-hacks-call-election-denier/
Maricopa County predictably has effie "armed watchers" in AZ propaganda operation to go against Kari Lake election:
https://www.commondreams.org/news/2022/10/22/armed-poll-watchers-arizona-heighten-alarm-over-right-wing-voter-intimidation
AG Garland and Wray announce arrest of CCP involved with Operation Foxhunt:
https://www.bostonglobe.com/2022/10/24/nation/watch-live-attorney-general-merrick-garland-holds-news-conference-national-security-issue/
Peter Schweizer exposes all of the Biden Crime Family's involvement in CCP $$$:
http://peterschweizer.com/red-handed/
Konnech's CCP operation:
https://www.brassballs.blog/home/wei-jianwei-npr-msuf-konnech-msu-lansing-fbi-la-da-china-ccp-bekkas-red-cedar-ventures-rebekah-skrzyniarz-david-washburn-wang-donna-d-h-gascon-spy-kriger-strongnation-siemon-carol-ingham-yu-eugene
Hunter and Joe Biden's 51 CIA Pals:
https://nypost.com/2022/10/19/its-been-two-years-since-51-intelligence-agents-interfered-with-an-election-they-still-wont-apologize/
Why is the Randi Weigarten, the head of the US teachers' union, going to Ukraine:
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/10/10/randi-weingarten-jet-sets-ukraine-american-schools-struggle/
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! VOTE ON the 8th! Blue Pen! Pray!! Ask God to make you His Instrument in every day going forward during this incredible time of Battle between Humanity and the Satanic forces attempting to genocide and enslave us. WE ARE FREE!