 Dust on the Bible Randall Franks & Cody Harvey Appalachian Sounds

A RANDALL FRANKS WEB SERIES - "APPALACHIAN SOUNDS"

Appalachian Entertainer/Actor Randall Franks, "Officer Randy Goode" from TV's "In the Heat of the Night" performs with musical guests on his Americana music show "Appalachian Sounds" featuring artists from country, bluegrass, gospel, folk and the Americana musical genres.

He appears in this video with Cody Harvey of the Mountain Cove Bluegrass.

Harvey, the talented bluegrass performer was a 2011 Share America Foundation, Inc. Pearl and Floyd Franks Scholar and a Share America Foundation Americana Youth of Southern Appalachia and he performs from Chattanooga.

On "Dust on the Bible" Cody Harvey plays banjo as Randall Franks plays guitar and sings the Bailes Brothers song.

"Dust on the Bible" (Walter Bailes and Muriel Wright/Sony/ATV Acuff Rose Publishing Co./BMI)

This performance was recorded at UCTV Studios in Fort Oglethorpe, Ga. Special Thanks to Judy O'Neal and the UCTV Staff.

Copyright 2026 Peach Picked Productions