Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
WARNING: Aviation Disaster Imminent As Pilots Die On Takeoff
365 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Donate

Dr. Jane Ruby Show


November 28, 2022


On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr Jane tries to warn the public that we are out of time in the aviation industry because jabbed pilots are falling over on takeoff, during flight and on landing along with air traffic controllers. AA flight 3556 has a near miss disaster on Nov 19, 2022 Captain Patrick Ford dropped dead at the controls on the liftoff and if his copilot wasn’t a highly experienced check pilot, this flight would have been a full on fatality. Industry experts, FAA Whistleblower Bruce McGray, Captain and Dr. Kevin Stillwagon, and US Freedom Flyers Co Founder, Josh Yoder join Dr. Jane to tell the public that TIME HAS RUN OUT. This is the Dr Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth in Medicine.


GO TO

usfreedomflyers.org


MyPillow.com (Promo Code: Ruby)


Filterssuck.com (Promo Code RUBY for 10% off and free shipping)


The Tower Garden: Drjaneruby.towergarden.com


Earthing/Grounding: https://www.earthing.com/?rfsn=6528853.01597ca


Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol: Zstacklife.com (Promo Code: Ruby)


For YOUR Life Transformation: www.Rubysuperfoods.com


Protect Your Retirement Savings: https://link.goldco.com/djr


Cocoa Bliss!! https://shop.earthechofoods.com/dr-jane


Magnesium Breakthrough: magbreakthrough.com/ruby


CardioMiracle: MyPowerHeart.com


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1xq04g-live-7pm-warning-aviation-disaster-imminent-as-pilots-die-on-takeoff.html


Keywords
healthmedicinefaawhistleblowerdisasteraviationamerican airlinespilotstruth in medicinetakeoffdr jane rubydr rubyus freedom flyersdr janejosh yoderdied suddenlytime has run outcaptain patrick fordbruce mcgraycaptain dr kevin stillwagon

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket