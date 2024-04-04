HAPPY BIRTHDAY NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is celebrating its 75th anniversary with the escalation of its proxy war against Russia in Ukraine. It would seem that the Alliance has already fulfilled its function at the turn of the 80s-90s and defended its “free world” from the “communist threat”. However, instead of retiring, NATO has become the pillar of a new, West-centric world order based on Western rules. The Alliance has grown from a military bloc into an effective political structure. Thanks to the policy of long-term deterrence and socio-economic exhaustion of the enemy, the main success of NATO was not a victory in the cold war, but its achievement without a direct military clash.





So today, Western warmongers continue to use an effective NATO tool to wage war against Russia with the hands of their proxy regime in Ukraine.





Celebrating NATO anniversary, Secretary General Stoltenberg proposed to create a five-year fund of 100 billion euros for Ukraine. Poland and Canada have already expressed their support; but other members of the alliance met the new initiative without enthusiasm.





The NATO Secretary General summed up that “by helping Ukraine” they managed to weaken Russia’s combat potential, while not endangering the alliance’s soldiers.





In other words, the representative of the alliance bluntly declared that it was beneficial for NATO countries to use their puppet Zelensky to drive Ukrainian soldiers to slaughter. The only task for Ukrainian men was to die, but “weaken” Russia so that no Western soldier would suffer.





At the same time, the bloodbath for the interests of warmongers in the United States and Europe is served under the appetizing sauce of Western freedom and democracy.





Zelensky, who sold himself out to foreign patrons, continues to assure Ukrainians thrown to the slaughter about some “democratic values” and their “bright future” in the EU.





Despite all efforts, the West is suffering a strategic defeat in the Ukrainian conflict on the front lines. The failures of the Ukrainian army and the incapacity of the Kiev regime are close to forcing the NATO military to take up arms.





Western leaders are already trying to find some formal loopholes to enter the Ukrainian battlefields, but pro forma absolve themselves of the blame for the start of the great European war.





In response, Moscow calls everything in its own words, warning that NATO actions lead to inevitable escalation. Amid France’s preparations to send troops to Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry warned that ‘the adventurous actions of even one or two NATO member countries could expand the Ukrainian crisis beyond its geographical scope and acquire a different scale.”

https://southfront.press/happy-birthday-nato/