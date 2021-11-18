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FULL SHOW: The Numbers Are In: Majority Of New Covid Cases And Deaths Are Amongst The Vaccinated
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100 views • November 18, 2021
The most vaccinated states and countries on planet Earth are now the most riddled with covid cases and deaths. Of course this isn't stopping the medical industrial complex from pushing vaccine mandates and holding the world hostage until they get it. Joe Biden had an event in New Hampshire that no one heard about or attended. A pathetic display for a so-called President. Evelyn Rae joins to discuss the current covid tyranny in Australia and around the world. Clay Clark joins to discuss the Reawaken America Tour that continues to gain in popularity. Owen also covers the latest updates in the Rittenhouse case.
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