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The Conflicts Of Interest Between The Unconstitutional FDA & Big Pharma
Sons of Liberty
Sons of Liberty
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41 views • October 22, 2021
The Food and Drug Administration is another unconstitutional alphabet agency whose job is to shakedown people for money and pimp deadly poisons on an unsuspecting US populace. That in itself would be enough for it to be engaged in a conflict of interest, but add to the mix that three former FDA commissioners now work for all three COVID shot companies and you can see clearly just how the DC organized crime syndicate operates.

See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/the-conflicts-of-interest-between-the-unconstitutional-fda-big-pharma-video/

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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