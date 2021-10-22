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The Conflicts Of Interest Between The Unconstitutional FDA & Big Pharma
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41 views • October 22, 2021
The Food and Drug Administration is another unconstitutional alphabet agency whose job is to shakedown people for money and pimp deadly poisons on an unsuspecting US populace. That in itself would be enough for it to be engaged in a conflict of interest, but add to the mix that three former FDA commissioners now work for all three COVID shot companies and you can see clearly just how the DC organized crime syndicate operates.
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