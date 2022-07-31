Ukraine has been spreading PFM-1 'Petal' anti-personnel Mines through Donetsk for several days by launching rockets equipped with them. - 073122

Ukraine has been spreading PFM-1 "Petal" anti-personnel mines through Donetsk for several days by launching rockets equipped with them.





In 1997, the international community adopted the Antipersonnel Mine Ban Convention.





Today, in 2022, Ukraine sprays peaceful cities with them. The only ones affected will be civilians. Especially children: the "Petal" mines are barely seen among the grass of recreational areas and can be easily mistaken for toys.