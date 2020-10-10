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EP 2142-6PM FBI False Flag In Michigan! Anti-Cop/Anti-Government Anarchists Arrested & Called Right Wing Militia
The Pete Santilli Show
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30 views • October 10, 2020
THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW #2142
THURSDAY - OCTOBER 08 , 2020 - 6PM EASTERN
FULL SHOW Live Broadcast Link:  https://evault.video/view?l=3697936850 

EP 2142-6PM FBI False Flag In Michigan! Anti-Cop/Anti-Government Anarchists Arrested & Called Right Wing Militia

The AG then explained that the charges are still subject to change once federal law enforcement officials review all the evidence collected during a raid of 24-year-old Ty Garbin’s home in Hartland on Wednesday night.  On social media, leftists took things a step further, as they tried to connect the members of the Wolverine Watchmen to the Oklahoma City bombing carried out by alleged militia member Timothy McVeigh.  EP 2142-6PM FBI False Flag In Michigan! Anti-Cop/Anti-Government Anarchists Arrested & Called Right Wing Militia – The Pete Santilli Show   https://bit.ly/3jHYmRr 
SPECIAL GUEST:  Irvin Baxter is the founder and president of Endtime Ministries. He is a television and radio talk-show host, author, publisher, and international prophecy teacher Irvin felt God call him to start traveling as an evangelist at the age of 19. He began pastoring when he was 26, and continued for 34 years until he made the decision to devote all of his time to Endtime Ministries. Endtime Ministries focuses on explaining world events from a biblical perspective. The ministry’s purpose is to prove that we are now at the end of the era of human government and very near the beginning of the prophesied Kingdom of God.
https://www.endtime.com/


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