COVID PANDEMIC, THE BIGGEST VACCINE SHILLING SCAM



YES, the Covid19 Virus created with funding from Bill Gates is very REAL but not as deadly as the mainstream media’s propaganda has lead us to believe. Though, the virus is real, the covid19 PANDEMIC that we are all living in is FAKE.



BILL GATE’S VIRUS was created in a CDC LAB in North Carolina ( covid19 virus patent #060606 ) then shipped to the CDC LAB in Wuhan, China to be released in or near a Wet Market in Wuhan, China and blamed on animals sold there, was done for several reasons.



That Wet Market and CDC LAB that both Dr. Fauci and former President Obama had previously visited, has since been destroyed and all evidence of the CDC’s involvement in releasing the GATE’S VIRUS.



Recently American mainstream media reported that a group of scientists are going to China to investigate the ORIGINS OF THE COVID19 Virus. Unbelievable considering that these people already knows who created this virus, but hey there may be many nefarious reason why they may have plan to go into CHINA. They may want to release another virus over there to create more WAVES of infection or just to talk to the Communist Part in China since the CDC and World Health Organization has close ties to the Communist Party.



Know that the pedophile elite families that own and control the FED, Central Banks and the Big Drug & Vaccine companies plus the medical industry have plans to bring in a CASHLESS FINANCIAL SYSTEM, replaced by their corrupt trackable CENTRAL BANK DIGITAL CURRENCY ( CBDC ) to track and control the masses of people around the world. In order to do this they need you to FEAR PAPER CASH. The way they do this, is to make you think that all dollar bills are filthy and contaminated with the NOT so dangerous covid19 virus. Yes, this virus is very contagious that’s why you see so many people have caught it, though many of the COVID19 test kits are inacccurate, producing many False Positives and many False Negatives. AND their manufactured pandemic created unlawful lockdowns that will continue to destroy ALL SMALL BUSINESSES but allow the Big Box Stores that belong to their rich elite friends to stay open and grow, places like COSTCO, WALMART and AMAZON even though many workers inside these stores have gotten sick, these big corporate store are allowed to stay open.



These Big Box stores will be used to REFUSE SERVICE to customers that have not shown their VACCINATION CARD or ID2020 quantum dot tattoo of vaccine certification ( this tattoo and the data tracking microchip within the covid19 vaccines can NOT be removed, ever ).



You see, the dangerous covid19 vaccines will start your slavery under their ONE WORLD GOVERNMENT/New World Order slave prison guarded by vaccine cards and vaccine certification tattoos.



You will need to show these PROOF OF VACCINATION in order to buy, sell, trade, travel, go to school, work, rent, get a mortgage and get healthcare. You will be told where to walk as the pedophile masters will restrict your movement by towns, cities, provinces, state and countries, all by usage of whether you got their MARK OF THE BEAST covid19 vaccine with infertility drugs ( GARDASIL HPV VACCINES have INFERTILITY DRUGS in them ) and cancer causing chemicals or not.



Like how they are WORKING YOU UP, by not allowing you into a store without a MASK on, and if the SHEEPLE allow for this kind of freedom to be taken away for a virus that already has several cures for it, then your master know that the brainwashing done by their media networks are working to convince the gullible that this covid19 virus is so deadly that the unvaccinated are a DANGER to. Society.



If you allow your pedo masters that control Trudeau, Biden, Cuomo, Dr. Fauci, Dr. Bonnie Henry, Dr Njoo, Adrian Dix, Dr Sanjay Gupta to fool you into thinking that masks are necessary....later that the health unvaccinated are a DANGER TO SOCIETY when they are NOT, then the lying mainstream media can fool their slaves to force the unvaccinated to FEMA DEATH

CAMPS.



All centralized social media like Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Google, YouTube, Twitch, Reddit and evening Pinterest controlled by the DEEP STATE pedophile groups under the Queen of England, the Vatican, the people inside the City of London within London, the Rothschilds, the Rockefellers are actively taking down the TRUTH ABOUT COVID19, the PANDEMIC & VACCINES and labelling the TRUTH as MISINFORMATION PLUS banning or suspending accounts that post up the TRUTH. ALL PEOPLE searching on information about VACCINES AND COVID19 will be re-directed over to the CDC and World Health Organization pages that provide LIES to fool you into taking their TOXIC VACCINES.



THAT IS WHY MANY USERS HAVE ALSO OPENED UP ACCOUNTS OF PARLER.COM, MINDS.COM, GAB.COM, POCKETNET.APP and STEEMIT.COM to find out the TRUTH about COVID19 and why Bill Gates with the help of DR FAUCI and TEDROS do the W.H.O. manufactured this PANDEMIC to fool you into getting their SLOW KILL Vaccine