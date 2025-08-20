© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today I turned 67 years old. Yesterday the guy that gives me a ride to and from work when we’re both in brought me a couple blueberry muffins and said, “Happy Birthday!” a day early because he had today off. Throughout the year birthday cards get passed around on everybody’s birthday. I didn’t get one—and, today, you know of all those people who have known me for years, and KNOW WHEN MY BIRTHDAY IS acknowledged it?
ZERO.
Today was a down, depressing day.
#DryBoned, #Skeleton, #DepressingDay