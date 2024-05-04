'Just Own Up To It': Matt Gaetz Grills Sec. Lloyd Austin On The F-35 Program. At a House Armed Services Committee hearing on Tuesday, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) questioned Sec. Lloyd Austin on the F-35 program.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.