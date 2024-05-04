Create New Account
'Just Own Up To It': Matt Gaetz Grills Sec. Lloyd Austin On The F-35 Program
Published Saturday

'Just Own Up To It': Matt Gaetz Grills Sec. Lloyd Austin On The F-35 Program. At a House Armed Services Committee hearing on Tuesday, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) questioned Sec. Lloyd Austin on the F-35 program.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sh7F__Q0FiA

Keywords
matt gaetzlloyd austinf-35 program bust

