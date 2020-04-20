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SYNAGOGUE OF SATAN Full 5.5 Hour Documentary [Jew World Order EXPOSED]
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272 views • April 20, 2020
This is an audio Rendition of the book by Andrew Carrington Hitchcock. This book is about the Jews of revelation 2:9 and 3:9
Revelation 2:9 King James Version (KJV)
9 I know thy works, and tribulation and poverty, (but thou art rich) and I know the blasphemy of them which say they are Jews, and are not, but are the synagogue of Satan.
Revelation 2:9 King James Version (KJV)
9 I know thy works, and tribulation and poverty, (but thou art rich) and I know the blasphemy of them which say they are Jews, and are not, but are the synagogue of Satan.
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