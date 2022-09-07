"The U.S. Needs Term Limits In Washington"

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My latest video report addresses the issue of congressional term limits in Washington. The American people are overwhelmingly in favor of them. But most congress representatives hate the thought of having term limits. It's a threat to their establishment power and entrenchment. There are ways to finally get term limits by bypassing congress and taking it directly to the states. Tell me what you think?