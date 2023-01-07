https://gettr.com/post/p2464o04c0f

2023.01.07 Mr. Miles Guo Gettr: The CCP is afraid that the whistleblowers’ movement will ignite the fire in the hearts of the Chinese people. In order to prevent the spread of the fire revolution, the production of fireworks is not allowed from now on, and even the existing fireworks and raw materials will be destroyed. Chinese people will not be able to celebrate Chinese New Year this year, and this year will be the last year of the CCP!



