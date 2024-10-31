Zionist Colonists bulldoze Umm Safa Lands Under Protection of Military.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Colonists bulldozed Palestinian lands in the village of Umm Sara near Ramallah in the West Bank of Palestine, under the protection of the occupation forces, then proceeded to set up tents over the land they were stealing.
Reporting: Momen Somrain.
Filmed: 26/10/2024
