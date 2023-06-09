WARNING! They're USHERING In The Collapse of the US DOLLAR | Greg Mannarino



Stephen Gardner

May 30, 2023 #socialsecurity #russia #russiaukrainewar

Gregory Mannarino shares with Stephen Gardner how the US dollar is being targeted, a CBDC currency will be introduced to control us and cover up corruption and it's all being done on purpose by the central bankers. Jerome Powell and the Government will usher in the next crisis in order to place more restrictions on our freedom, spending and money. 💵Check out Stephen current CASH GIVEAWAY: https://www.yourbridgeplan.com/youtube 🧼 Buy Mr. 1920 Soap, My New Company: https://mister1920.com/pages/amazing-... Timestamp: 0:01 Gregory Mannarino opens up about the debt ceiling crisis being resolved 1:30 This looks good on paper but will result in more National Debt 3:00 The Government will create a crisis in order to control us more 5:30 The debt-based monetary system we have is a curse to enslave us 8:30 Wiping out the middle class is part of the control plan 9:50 Media is trying to suppress the protests in France over messing with citizens money 11:30 Cutting down small businesses to prop up big business government can control is part of the plan 14:30 People are borrowing from their 401k at an alarming rate 16:15 What is the best thing the average American can do with their money now? 20:00 people should research the Gold to Dow Ratio and the Gold To silver ratio 20:50 The Fed will pause on interest rate hikes Subscribe and hit the bell to be notified of new videos: / @stephengardner1 Who is Stephen Gardner? Stephen Gardner is a best-selling financial author with 8 books. He also does financial coaching to show clients how to build wealth and quickly eliminate their debt using his FOCUS method. His most popular book is Taming Wall Street. The two strategies taught in Taming Wall Street did NOT lose money during the coronavirus market drop, The Great Recession or the Great Depression. Get a FREE digital copy of Stephen Gardner's best-selling book Taming Wall Street: https://www.yourbridgeplan.com/work-w... Don't like digital books, buy Taming Wall Street on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Taming-Wall-St... Stephen is on a mission to help strengthen America one family at a time. #russia #russiaukrainewar #biden #useconomy2023 #recession #stockmarket #dailynews #dowjones #sandp500 #gold #socialsecurity #irs #usdollar