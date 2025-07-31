Incredible footage shows Russian FPV drones successfully attacking an underground command post of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, destroying it from within. Russian channels shared a short video on July 30, 2025, showing operators from the 3rd Motorized Rifle Division of the Western Military Group observing enemy personnel moving toward a command post in a nearby forest somewhere in the Lugansk People's Republic during aerial reconnaissance. One by one, two enemy groups of three to four men entered the command post's hole, their purpose unclear, whether preparing for an attack or simply to have lunch. But that didn't happen, after Russian operators made the decision to send FPV kamikaze drones to carry out effective attacks.

The resulting swarm of drones headed straight for the bunker, setting the command post ablaze. Russian forces are now increasingly aggressive in their use of FPV drones, deploying approximately 8,000 of them in the Lugansk operation zone as of last May. Several more drones were sent into the burning bunker, leaving no chance for enemy personnel to escape the destroyed command center. Video confirm that not a single Ukrainian personnel managed to escape alive from the scene, which unfolded very quickly. Thus, the remaining Ukrainian positions were captured without any prisoners of war, leaving the Ukrainian command with no time to comprehend what had happened.

