Reporter suffers VAXX induced cancer, double mastectomy

What to Wear to Your COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment

By Inside Edition Staff

March 9, 2021

"It's advised to avoid wearing something that fully covers your upper arm, where the needle is inserted.

As millions of Americans line up for the COVID-19 vaccine, many are wondering, what should you wear? Inside Edition spoke to an expert who said to avoid wearing something without access to your upper arm, where the needle is inserted.





“Short sleeve, tank top — anything that’s easily buttoned, open that can expose your arm. Something loose fitting, because you will have a band aid on afterwards. There may be a little bit of soreness. You don't want anything that will potentially press against your arm,” Dr. Michelle Chester of Northwell Health told Inside Edition.





Dolly Parton is getting top marks for her vaccination outfit: a dress with shoulder cut-outs in just the right place, so all she had to do was sit there. The style is called the “cold shoulder” look.





Inside Edition reporter Alison Hall tried on some vaccine-friendly fashion with lifestyle expert Erika Katz at the Ruby and Jenna Boutique in Roslyn, New York."

https://www.insideeditionDOTcom/what-to-wear-to-your-covid-19-vaccine-appointment-65380

###

"Lucky to be tripled vaxxed and feeling ok!"

https://www.instagramDOTcom/stories/highlights/17906806826464764/

###

@alisonhallreporting

"I’m really, really proud of myself. I don’t think we admit that as often as we should, and yet, I am. Tuesday was one of the hardest and most meaningful days of my life. I have been so scared the last few months, and I did it anyway… that is bravery to me. I felt so empowered, making a decision that protects me and my future. My community and my surgical team helped make this a day where I could even find ✨glimmers✨, and for that I’ll always be grateful. Here they are:





✨ my wonderful husband dubbed my “emotional support human” who protects, cares for me and make me laugh like no one else





✨ finding the perfect meme that demonstrated how I felt knowing I was about to be cancer-free … and my attempt at mimicking the legendary Betty White





✨ my wonderful “TV” doctor who became my real doctor and has guided me every step of the way, including performing this life changing surgery with precision and love





✨the moment I was so scared for… when they walk you to your operating room… it was actually more than okay. I was buoyed by so much support.





✨ I woke up on the operating table at the end of the surgery to a voice that said, “this is your recovery nurse, “Allison”, I said “great name”. Who knew she was an angel sent to take care of me in the fragile hours post surgery. Allison made all the difference in my surgery day and I’ll forever be grateful to this kind and hilarious soul.





✨ I have prepared for the moment waking up from my double mastectomy for weeks now, scared I would have fear and regret or sadness, even anger. Instead, I have never felt so at peace, relieved and happy.





I am so grateful for the support, it has truly sustained me as I navigate this. I’m recovering and I’m well ❤️‍🩹"

https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/DE5EAKFAldu/?img_index=1

