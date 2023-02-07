Project Veritas: Dr Robert Malone's Opinion on Pfizer's Covid 19 Affect on Menstrual Cycle

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Pfizer executive Jordan Tristan Walker revealed his belief that it is possible that the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer might have a negative affect on the menstrual cycle of women, in a recent expose produced by project veritas. Here they asked Dr. Robert Malone, inventor of the mRNA vaccine, his thoughts as to the possibilities of the vaccine for women and their pregnancies and what else the company might have in-store.#projectveritas #menstrualcycle #robertmalone #censorship
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