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Why I Accept Bitcoin Cash (BCH)
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20 views • May 08, 2021
North Queensland's love affair with Bitcoin Cash continues with Rock Ape Records. Owner Michael Hall explains why he began accepting BCH as a payment method.
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Bitcoin BCH News: https://t.me/BitcoinBCH
Bitcoin BCH Discussion: https://t.me/BitcoinBCHcom
Follow Hayden Otto: https://twitter.com/hayden_otto
Follow Bitcoin BCH: https://twitter.com/BitcoinBCHcom
#Bitcoin #BitcoinCash #Cryptocurrency
Support our work: https://bitcoinbch.com/donate
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Bitcoin BCH News: https://t.me/BitcoinBCH
Bitcoin BCH Discussion: https://t.me/BitcoinBCHcom
Follow Hayden Otto: https://twitter.com/hayden_otto
Follow Bitcoin BCH: https://twitter.com/BitcoinBCHcom
#Bitcoin #BitcoinCash #Cryptocurrency
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