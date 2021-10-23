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Chinese Communist Party Gansu Province
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61 views • October 23, 2021
🇨🇳 Chinese Communist Party
Gansu Province
Because Recent "Covid Outbreak", All These People's Passports Are Switched to Yellow
🟢 You Can Move Freely
🟡 Yellow Means You Can't Get in Supermarket, Hotel, Restaurant...
🔴 Means You Must Be Quarantined.
They Rushed to Do Covid Test to Get Their Green Pass Back❗️
@JFK_TV
Gansu Province
Because Recent "Covid Outbreak", All These People's Passports Are Switched to Yellow
🟢 You Can Move Freely
🟡 Yellow Means You Can't Get in Supermarket, Hotel, Restaurant...
🔴 Means You Must Be Quarantined.
They Rushed to Do Covid Test to Get Their Green Pass Back❗️
@JFK_TV
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