02/02/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL, A suspicious car parked illegally in front of the fire hydrant near the protest site staring at our fellow fighters

https://gettr.com/post/p27rmz21172

02/02/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL, NFSC fellow fighters from Japan were protesting against Paul Hastings’ collusion with CCP in front of Paul Hastings office building at Roppongi, Tokyo. A suspicious car parked illegally in front of the fire hydrant near the protest site staring at our fellow fighters. When we arrived at the protest site, the car was already parked there. When we left, the car left as well. Fellow fighter Oshin thought that this was not an ordinary car and it must have some purpose.

02/02/2023 向邪恶说不，新中国联邦日本战士们在东京六本木的普衡办公大楼前抗议普衡与中共勾结。一辆可疑的汽车违法停在抗议现场附近的消防栓前面，监视我们的抗议战友们。当我们战友来到抗议地点时，它已经停在那里了。当我们离开的时候，它也离开。阿信战友认为，这不是一辆普通的车，它一定是有什么目的。



