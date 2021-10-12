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Situation Update Denmark, Oct 12, 2021 [12.10.2021]
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101 views • October 12, 2021
Professor William Lutz C-SPAN Interview: What is Doublespeak (NPM- and NewSpeak) [1989]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/
Demonstration Imod De Fascistiske Love Der Har Sat Grundloven Ud Af Kraft
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ae6TIO0LRPS8/
Fascistisk hastelov L133, som vedtaget af alle folketingets partier på under 24 timer.
https://www.ft.dk/samling/20191/lovforslag/L133/som_vedtaget.htm
https://jv.dk/artikel/fakta-her-rammer-regeringens-hastelov-grundloven
https://www.altinget.dk/artikel/her-er-den-nye-corona-hastelov-mulighed-for-tvangsvaccination-og-forbud-mod-offentlig-transport
https://www.tv2lorry.dk/tv2dk/ny-hastelov-paa-vej-regeringen-vil-forbyde-forsamlinger-paa-over-personer
https://www.avisen.dk/overblik-hastelov-skal-bruges-i-kamp-mod-virus_590445.aspx
https://politiken.dk/forbrugogliv/sundhedogmotion/art7722035/Selv-personer-uden-symptomer-p%C3%A5-covid-19-kan-blive-tvunget-til-at-lade-sig-unders%C3%B8ge?
https://pov.international/claus-ankersen-med-coronavirus-er-al-protest-forstummet/
#5G
https://mailchi.mp/jfk21/special-report-5g-er-et-vben
https://twitter.com/JFK_Parti/status/1248982329193828353
https://www.inputmag.dk/tdc-net-har-aabnet-for-5g-i-helsingoer/
http://www.danjohannesson.dk/3530
https://www.inputmag.dk/tdc-lover-landsdaekkende-5g-i-2020/
https://www.stop5g.dk
#Event201
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/scenario.html
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=event+201+
http://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/videos.html
#Agenda21 + 2030
https://sustainabledevelopment.un.org/outcomedocuments/agenda21
https://sustainabledevelopment.un.org/post2015/transformingourworld
https://un.dk/da/om-fn/verdensmaalene
https://www.dk.undp.org/content/denmark/da_dk/home/sustainable-development-goals.html
https://www.92grp.dk/2030-agendaen/20.html
#5GTestland
https://docplayer.dk/54483958-Ehs-nyheder-danmark-er-testland-for-lynhurtigt-5g-netvaerk-indhold.html
https://finans.dk/tech/ECE11212703/danmark-bliver-testland-for-ny-5gteknologi/
https://www.information.dk/debat/2019/02/5g-teknologien-miljoetrussel-boer-stoppes
https://meremobil.dk/2017/05/danmark-testland-5g/
https://www.facebook.com/jfk21/posts/552885628480556/
#ID2020
https://z.cicort.com/825/3489
https://www.reddit.com/r/InsurrectionEarth/comments/eg5642/big_pharma_and_microsoft_are_teaming_up_in/
https://hnewswire.com/big-pharma-and-microsoft-are-teaming-up-in-something-called-the-id2020-alliance/
https://www.nowtheendbegins.com/big-pharma-microsoft-silicon-valley-id2020-alliance-combine-vaccinations-with-implantable-microchip-digital-id-mark-beast-end-times/
https://theremnants.info/big-pharma-and-microsoft-are-teaming-up-in-something-called-the-id2020-alliance-preparing-the-way-for-the-mark-of-the-beast/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=msMrXv1P81A
https://magazine.whatfinger.com/view/?linkid=11741
02. dec 2019
https://borsen.dk/sponsoreret/betal-med-en-chip-i-haanden-dit-ur-eller-ansigtet-fremtidens-digitale-betalinger-er-usynlige
12. nov 2018
https://ing.dk/artikel/fagforeninger-raaber-vagt-gevaer-rfid-chips-ansatte-221829
#DigitalID #VaccineMicrochip
ID2020 and partners launch program to provide digital ID with vaccines
https://www.biometricupdate.com/201909/id2020-and-partners-launch-program-to-provide-digital-id-with-vaccines
#RFID = Radio-Frequency-IDentification = #Biohacking
Biohacking er allerede i Danmark:
Aalborg University AAU - Alumni Association Copenhagen
Title: Adoption of Human Microchip Implants for Business Organizations
Project Period: February – June 2019
https://projekter.aau.dk/projekter/files/306507485/Adoption_of_Human_Microchip_Implants_for_Business_Organizations___Podder__Ismail____Olsen_06.06.2019.pdf
https://ing.dk/artikel/danmark-kan-blive-rfid-fyrtarn-71795
Microsoft (Bill Gates) Own Patent '666' About Implanting Microchips in People
https://www.google.com/search?source=hp&;ei=xVyhXoWHFaXnsAek-KqoBA&q=patent+060606
http://patentscope2.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606
https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/microsoft-own-patent-666/
https://screenrant.com/coronavirus-microsoft-bill-gates-patent-666-explained/
https://twitter.com/officialmcafee/status/1251580245733449729
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wg7d8n456EzO/
#Depopulation - "What your momma should have told you but never knew herself"
Part 1 - The Truth
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mWcUoESRO0c5/
Part 2 - The Hoax
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7NuuW1b9Z9rR/
Part 3 - Electric Virology
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4iFI8whxumKJ/
Part 4 - UN Agenda 21, Agenda 2030
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9z0E4ZxaQbbr/
Part 5 - Finale The New World Order
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GbM7IvvM7QgW/
--
TheBubbaNews: 'Every Smile You FAKE' [11.10.2021]
TheBubbaNews: Is This The World You Want? [11.10.2021]
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3kqO0nPUX3EHJmiRVdD7bA
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/
Demonstration Imod De Fascistiske Love Der Har Sat Grundloven Ud Af Kraft
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ae6TIO0LRPS8/
Fascistisk hastelov L133, som vedtaget af alle folketingets partier på under 24 timer.
https://www.ft.dk/samling/20191/lovforslag/L133/som_vedtaget.htm
https://jv.dk/artikel/fakta-her-rammer-regeringens-hastelov-grundloven
https://www.altinget.dk/artikel/her-er-den-nye-corona-hastelov-mulighed-for-tvangsvaccination-og-forbud-mod-offentlig-transport
https://www.tv2lorry.dk/tv2dk/ny-hastelov-paa-vej-regeringen-vil-forbyde-forsamlinger-paa-over-personer
https://www.avisen.dk/overblik-hastelov-skal-bruges-i-kamp-mod-virus_590445.aspx
https://politiken.dk/forbrugogliv/sundhedogmotion/art7722035/Selv-personer-uden-symptomer-p%C3%A5-covid-19-kan-blive-tvunget-til-at-lade-sig-unders%C3%B8ge?
https://pov.international/claus-ankersen-med-coronavirus-er-al-protest-forstummet/
#5G
https://mailchi.mp/jfk21/special-report-5g-er-et-vben
https://twitter.com/JFK_Parti/status/1248982329193828353
https://www.inputmag.dk/tdc-net-har-aabnet-for-5g-i-helsingoer/
http://www.danjohannesson.dk/3530
https://www.inputmag.dk/tdc-lover-landsdaekkende-5g-i-2020/
https://www.stop5g.dk
#Event201
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/scenario.html
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=event+201+
http://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/videos.html
#Agenda21 + 2030
https://sustainabledevelopment.un.org/outcomedocuments/agenda21
https://sustainabledevelopment.un.org/post2015/transformingourworld
https://un.dk/da/om-fn/verdensmaalene
https://www.dk.undp.org/content/denmark/da_dk/home/sustainable-development-goals.html
https://www.92grp.dk/2030-agendaen/20.html
#5GTestland
https://docplayer.dk/54483958-Ehs-nyheder-danmark-er-testland-for-lynhurtigt-5g-netvaerk-indhold.html
https://finans.dk/tech/ECE11212703/danmark-bliver-testland-for-ny-5gteknologi/
https://www.information.dk/debat/2019/02/5g-teknologien-miljoetrussel-boer-stoppes
https://meremobil.dk/2017/05/danmark-testland-5g/
https://www.facebook.com/jfk21/posts/552885628480556/
#ID2020
https://z.cicort.com/825/3489
https://www.reddit.com/r/InsurrectionEarth/comments/eg5642/big_pharma_and_microsoft_are_teaming_up_in/
https://hnewswire.com/big-pharma-and-microsoft-are-teaming-up-in-something-called-the-id2020-alliance/
https://www.nowtheendbegins.com/big-pharma-microsoft-silicon-valley-id2020-alliance-combine-vaccinations-with-implantable-microchip-digital-id-mark-beast-end-times/
https://theremnants.info/big-pharma-and-microsoft-are-teaming-up-in-something-called-the-id2020-alliance-preparing-the-way-for-the-mark-of-the-beast/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=msMrXv1P81A
https://magazine.whatfinger.com/view/?linkid=11741
02. dec 2019
https://borsen.dk/sponsoreret/betal-med-en-chip-i-haanden-dit-ur-eller-ansigtet-fremtidens-digitale-betalinger-er-usynlige
12. nov 2018
https://ing.dk/artikel/fagforeninger-raaber-vagt-gevaer-rfid-chips-ansatte-221829
#DigitalID #VaccineMicrochip
ID2020 and partners launch program to provide digital ID with vaccines
https://www.biometricupdate.com/201909/id2020-and-partners-launch-program-to-provide-digital-id-with-vaccines
#RFID = Radio-Frequency-IDentification = #Biohacking
Biohacking er allerede i Danmark:
Aalborg University AAU - Alumni Association Copenhagen
Title: Adoption of Human Microchip Implants for Business Organizations
Project Period: February – June 2019
https://projekter.aau.dk/projekter/files/306507485/Adoption_of_Human_Microchip_Implants_for_Business_Organizations___Podder__Ismail____Olsen_06.06.2019.pdf
https://ing.dk/artikel/danmark-kan-blive-rfid-fyrtarn-71795
Microsoft (Bill Gates) Own Patent '666' About Implanting Microchips in People
https://www.google.com/search?source=hp&;ei=xVyhXoWHFaXnsAek-KqoBA&q=patent+060606
http://patentscope2.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606
https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/microsoft-own-patent-666/
https://screenrant.com/coronavirus-microsoft-bill-gates-patent-666-explained/
https://twitter.com/officialmcafee/status/1251580245733449729
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wg7d8n456EzO/
#Depopulation - "What your momma should have told you but never knew herself"
Part 1 - The Truth
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mWcUoESRO0c5/
Part 2 - The Hoax
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7NuuW1b9Z9rR/
Part 3 - Electric Virology
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4iFI8whxumKJ/
Part 4 - UN Agenda 21, Agenda 2030
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9z0E4ZxaQbbr/
Part 5 - Finale The New World Order
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GbM7IvvM7QgW/
--
TheBubbaNews: 'Every Smile You FAKE' [11.10.2021]
TheBubbaNews: Is This The World You Want? [11.10.2021]
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3kqO0nPUX3EHJmiRVdD7bA
Keywords
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