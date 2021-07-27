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FULL SHOW: Democrats Call For Arrest And Forced Hospitalization Of Unvaccinated Americans
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410 views • July 27, 2021
Andrew Cuomo lets the genie out of the bottle and calls for the rounding up of unvaccinated persons, throwing them into vehicles and taking them to the hospital to be force vaccinated. Allie French joins the broadcast to talk about her organization, Nebraskans Against Government Overreach. Erin Elizabeth is one of the Biden Administrations “disinformation dozen”. She joins to discuss the attacks against her, but more importantly, the truth, being launched by the White House. Big Tech announces their Nazi style lists of American Patriots they are targeting for censorship, and beyond.
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