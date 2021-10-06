© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mandela Effect - HAAS Avocados NOW 'HASS' Avocados -residual data,scientific papers -Quantum Entanglement
Follow
0
Share
Report
57 views • October 06, 2021
Haas Avocados has been augmented to Hass Avocados using Quantum Entanglement
there is most likely a financial gain component to many of these changes although there are many applications
possible with this new technology being utilized at CERN and Fermilab
there is most likely a financial gain component to many of these changes although there are many applications
possible with this new technology being utilized at CERN and Fermilab
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.