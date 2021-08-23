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"WE'RE GOING TO REMOVE THIS SHIT GOVERNMENT"
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173 views • August 23, 2021
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A message from the truckies of Australia this morning. ITS ON!
We are about to find out who's in charge in Australia.
GET TO THE SHOPS NOW AND FILL YOUR FRIDGE AND GET SUPPLIES FOR 2 WEEKS
Please remember to share, re-post & awaken 2 people every day
A message from the truckies of Australia this morning. ITS ON!
We are about to find out who's in charge in Australia.
GET TO THE SHOPS NOW AND FILL YOUR FRIDGE AND GET SUPPLIES FOR 2 WEEKS
Please remember to share, re-post & awaken 2 people every day
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