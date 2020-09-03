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A Sampling of Examples (#3) Transit of Venus Ritual Enactments
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378 views • September 03, 2020
Sneaky. The producers of these mass rituals are very sneaky, indeed. Here's a sampling of secret rituals performed in plain sight for large audiences. If you have wondered what happened to our timeline/reality, what you see in this exhibit might speak to you about how it happened.
Examples include:
"Roar" ft Katy Perry - Super Bowl 49 Halftime Show
University of Phoenix and The Lion King
"Queens before the Flaming Sun King" - Festival of Flame 2012 Paralympics Closing
"Princess of China" - 2012 Paralympics Closing Festival of Flame
"Princess of China" ft Coldplay & Rihanna - the official music video
“We Found Love" Rihanna - 2012 Paralympics Closing Festival of Flame
"Beauty's Dramatic Entrance" - "Beauty and the Beast - 2012" Pilot
"Strawberry Swing" ft Coldplay - official music video
"Rose Window Transits" - "The OA" Series Finale
"The Queen Drops In" - "Skyfall" stunt London 2012 Olympics Opening Ceremony
Queen's Diamond Jubilee - Thames River Pageant - June 3, 2012
This video is #3 in the Transit of Venus series. Find "playlist" here:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm#transitvenus
This video on alternate platforms:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3mkGNJ3KDFOS/
https://youtu.be/Uuio4KBJ2Ks
How to stay in touch with Bob and Aaron's work:
Subscribe to the blog by email:
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/
The Open Scroll YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ
The Open Scroll YouTube Community posts:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ/community
The Open Scroll on BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/xp4orNlfAHpZ/
The Open Scroll on Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/bobtheopenscroll
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Examples include:
"Roar" ft Katy Perry - Super Bowl 49 Halftime Show
University of Phoenix and The Lion King
"Queens before the Flaming Sun King" - Festival of Flame 2012 Paralympics Closing
"Princess of China" - 2012 Paralympics Closing Festival of Flame
"Princess of China" ft Coldplay & Rihanna - the official music video
“We Found Love" Rihanna - 2012 Paralympics Closing Festival of Flame
"Beauty's Dramatic Entrance" - "Beauty and the Beast - 2012" Pilot
"Strawberry Swing" ft Coldplay - official music video
"Rose Window Transits" - "The OA" Series Finale
"The Queen Drops In" - "Skyfall" stunt London 2012 Olympics Opening Ceremony
Queen's Diamond Jubilee - Thames River Pageant - June 3, 2012
This video is #3 in the Transit of Venus series. Find "playlist" here:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm#transitvenus
This video on alternate platforms:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3mkGNJ3KDFOS/
https://youtu.be/Uuio4KBJ2Ks
How to stay in touch with Bob and Aaron's work:
Subscribe to the blog by email:
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/
The Open Scroll YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ
The Open Scroll YouTube Community posts:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ/community
The Open Scroll on BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/xp4orNlfAHpZ/
The Open Scroll on Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/bobtheopenscroll
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
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