A Sampling of Examples (#3) Transit of Venus Ritual Enactments

Sneaky. The producers of these mass rituals are very sneaky, indeed. Here's a sampling of secret rituals performed in plain sight for large audiences. If you have wondered what happened to our timeline/reality, what you see in this exhibit might speak to you about how it happened.Examples include:"Roar" ft Katy Perry - Super Bowl 49 Halftime ShowUniversity of Phoenix and The Lion King"Queens before the Flaming Sun King" - Festival of Flame 2012 Paralympics Closing"Princess of China" - 2012 Paralympics Closing Festival of Flame"Princess of China" ft Coldplay & Rihanna - the official music video“We Found Love" Rihanna - 2012 Paralympics Closing Festival of Flame"Beauty's Dramatic Entrance" - "Beauty and the Beast - 2012" Pilot"Strawberry Swing" ft Coldplay - official music video"Rose Window Transits" - "The OA" Series Finale"The Queen Drops In" - "Skyfall" stunt London 2012 Olympics Opening CeremonyQueen's Diamond Jubilee - Thames River Pageant - June 3, 2012This video is #3 in the Transit of Venus series. Find "playlist" here:This video on alternate platforms:How to stay in touch with Bob and Aaron's work:Subscribe to the blog by email:The Open Scroll YouTube channel:The Open Scroll YouTube Community posts:The Open Scroll on BitChute:The Open Scroll on Brighteon:Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"