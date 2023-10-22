Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Junk Drawer Overhaul: Systematic Organization & Must-Have Essentials
channel image
The Urban Prepper
203 Subscribers
99 views
Published Sunday

PDF: https://bit.ly/junk-drawer-organization


In this video, "Revamping My Junk Drawer: Systematic Organization & Must-Have Essentials," I revisit a project from a few years back - decluttering and organizing my chaotic kitchen junk drawer. As expected, over time, this drawer became cluttered again, prompting a much-needed reorganization. My objective was clear: streamline and identify only those items that are genuinely essential and used regularly by my family. To address the perpetual issue of items going missing around the house, I implemented a systematic labeling system. Everything in the drawer, from vital items to individual storage compartments, now boasts clear labels based on categories. This labeling approach ensures not only a more organized and functional junk drawer but also makes it effortless to spot items that inadvertently end up there. Stay tuned for an in-depth exploration of these categories, specific items, and convenient purchase links for online shopping ease.


TUP NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP! https://bit.ly/2K4Aebz



SUPPORT THE URBAN PREPPER:

SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/the-urban-prepper



VIDEO SITES:


YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/TheUrbanPrepper

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@theurbanprepper:e

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/theurbanprepper

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theurbanprepper

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/TheUrbanPrepper

Gab TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/theurbanprepper

UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@theurbanprepper




SOCIAL SITES:


Telegram: https://t.me/s/theurbanprepper

Gab: https://gab.com/theurbanprepper

Minds: https://www.minds.com/theurbanprepper/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GotPreps

Twitter: https://twitter.com/GotPreps

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theurbanprepper/

Discord Server: https://discord.gg/E37R8CyA2y

Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/theurbanprepper



NOTE: Most of the hyperlinks to products included on my channel are affiliate links, which means that I make a small percentage of the sales if you purchase an item after clicking one of the links from my channel. This comes at no cost to you. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. All of the money that I get goes towards funding my channel's costs, such as production equipment, new gear to test, and bourbon. I also allocate a percentage that goes directly into my children's college 529 savings plans. Thank you for supporting my channel!

Keywords
preppingsurvivalemergency preparednessemergencydrawer organizerprepthe urban prepperjunk drawerjunk drawer organizationjunk drawer organizer ideaskitchen drawer organizerkitchen junk drawer organizationjunk drawer magichow to organize your drawersdrawer organizer diy

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket