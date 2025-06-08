BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CONFIRMATION EPSTEIN WORKED ₪ FOR THE MOSSAD
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Truth Justice ™ - CONFIRMATION EPSTEIN WORKED FOR THE MOSSAD: Ari Ben-Menashe, who is a former Israeli spy confirmed on the record, unequivocally, that Jeffrey Epstein was working for Israeli intelligence operations, the Mossad, and running a classic honey trap operation, that is, lure people inside, record their activities, and use it to blackmail them.


Ari Ben-Menashe was also the handler of Jeffrey Epstein's best friend and ex-girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell. She was said to have been one of the women who helped to procure the underage girls for Epstein.


Ghislaine Maxwell's father was Robert Maxwell, a media and press baron. He was a former Mossad agent, and according to Ari Ben-Menashe, the business that Robert Maxwell had was turned over to Jeffrey Epstein almost in a switch before Maxwell died in mysterious circumstances in 1991.


This means that our U.S. Presidents, politicians around the world, celebrities, judges and elites, including the Royal Family are all being controlled by the Mossad, Israeli Intelligence through blackmail that Jeffrey Epstein procured for them. This is why the Epstein files have not been released, because the files and videos are in the possession of the Mossad, Israeli Intelligence.


Source: https://x.com/SpartaJustice/status/1931533632272810201

