Melbourne Freedom Rally 27 May 2023
Published 15 hours ago

We were a small group, just 27 souls on this 27th May. That is not a good look. But it allows people who would prefer to be quiet to gather the courage to speak out. That's a huge positive. There were no police to manage traffic so we had to make cars to stop with added courage. The group that broke away from us weeks ago were about 45 souls so that really makes us at least 72 committed people doing their very best to help wake up the shoppers. We were two different groups marching through the city. We got some flack. There were loads of different issues to declare about, not just about the poison jab. Take a listen to those with the megaphones. Consider joining us if you are near by. We meet every Saturday at noon at Parliament house and start our march around 12:30. 

couragepolicemarchpositivetrafficpoison jabparliament houseshoppersmelbourne freedom rallycommitted peoplesaturday at noon

