Springfield Hellcat - First Magazines

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Glock Dummy Rounds
https://amzn.to/2We3iCm
Fixing the trigger safety
https://youtu.be/WqSNX9xknvE
Rounds per s&w spreadsheet
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1bBQbxr-yWSGhT5Y3LJBkOmrwYl5AFu_jpH0tAA_DaCw/edit?usp=sharing