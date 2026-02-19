BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
How "Energy Efficient" LEDs Use MORE (Net) Energy Than Incandescent Light Bulbs
Off Grid Living with OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
62 views • 3 days ago

Short video going over the most likely fact that using our supposed "energy efficient" light-emitting diode bulbs ends-up w/ MORE energy being used since MANY PEOPLE just leave them on all times of the day & nite by America's energy conservation/efficiency expert & Founder/CEO of

https://OneHouseOffTheGrid.com

, Danny "Drawdown, NOW!" Tseng

To view the features & benefits of America's SAFEST, HEALTHIEST, & "GREENEST HOMES OF THE FUTURE" visit:

watch:

https://tinyurl.com/HomeOfTheFutureVideo

& view

https://tinyurl.com/SafestHealthiestGreenestHomes

OR

https://bit.ly/TeslaPassiveHouse


To learn how to be your own utility co. so we can use less toxic coal, risky nuclear power, & natural gas which pollutes ground water due to "fracking," watch videos at

https://tinyurl.com/1HOGvideos

OR

https://youtube.com/@OneHouseOffTheGrid


To get a WRITTEN game plan so U can say "GOOD-BYE" to virtually ALL of your energy, water, grocery, & even sewage BILL$ PLUS have up to ~2 YEARS worth of safe drinking h2o & food stored, print-out & mail in

https://tinyurl.com/PrintableOffGridSurvey


Change the trajectory of your life & be able to live your dream lifestyle while doing the most meaningful work by becoming a commission-only "Utility Bill FREEdom Consultant" to help others say "GOOD-BYE" to their energy, water, grocery, & even sewage bill$ w/

https://OneHouseOffTheGrid.com

, watch

https://tinyurl.com/1HOGprelaunchVideo

& visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptTheEnergyIndustry

tinyurl.com/SeizeTheEnergyGoldRush

https://tinyurl.com/AmericasBestBizOpp


To be your own “Solar Consultant” by becoming an expert regarding energy conservation/efficiency & renewable energy, visit any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/1houseOffTheGrid

tinyurl.com/OneHouseOffTheGrid

https://tinyurl.com/TheWholeGreenEnchilada


To view a list of over 35 products & services to help you be more energy independent & self-reliant, visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/1HOGmenu

https://tinyurl.com/1HOGofferings


If no timely response, contact my COO,

[email protected]

334.530.9045


If you own a non-residential building anywhere in the world, fill-out https://tinyurl.com/NetZeroEnergyConsulation

& learn how to be more "green" & having more CA$H-flow at:

https://tinyurl.com/GreenSunshinePowerMenu

&

https://youtube.com/@GreenSunshinePowerCompany


