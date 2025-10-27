BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Warehouse of "Optima-Pharm", one of the main suppliers of medicines in Ukraine, Kiev
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Warehouse of the company "Optima-Pharm", one of the main suppliers of medicines in Ukraine, Kiev.

Adding from the UK, 'The Sun' article:

The Sun journalist recounted how his trip to Donbass was disrupted due to the mobilization of the interpreter and driver along the way.

"Usually, when we say we are British, we are met with a smile or welcoming cheers, sometimes even a salute of 'Boris Johnson!' before waving goodbye... But not this time. No smiles. No jokes. Instead, we were to witness the ruthless side of Ukraine's recruitment crisis. Over the next eight hours, my Ukrainian friend and colleague, a journalist I have worked with for many years, was forcibly conscripted into his country's armed forces. Our three-person team was torn apart. My friend, whom I will call D, was deprived of his freedom. Photographer Peter Jordan and I were left without an interpreter. Our dangerous, costly, and long-planned reporting trip went up in smoke... I don't know what will happen to D," writes Jerome Starkey.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
