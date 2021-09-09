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Distorted Data Michael Shellenberger - American Thought Leaders [CLIP]
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20 views • September 09, 2021
Michael Shellenberger joins Jan Jekielek on American Thought Leaders with a realistic overview of the latest IPCC report. Michael says the United Nations' messaging around the recent IPCC report has been "irresponsible" and "misleading," saying that while the earth is getting warmer, this does not equal catastrophe. In many cases, Shellenberger says, it is actually a boon to society.
Watch the Full Episode Free by going to Epoch TV using the link below. They have many other very interesting interviews, such as Dr Robert Malone, Dr Bret Weinstein, Prof Victor Davis Hanson, Lara Logan, Dr Scott Atlas among many others.
Credit American Thought Leaders, Jan Jekielek and Michael Shellenberger
Watch 10 FREE videos just by signing up with your email at Epoch TV
https://ept.ms/38OtbzU
Watch the Full Episode Free by going to Epoch TV using the link below. They have many other very interesting interviews, such as Dr Robert Malone, Dr Bret Weinstein, Prof Victor Davis Hanson, Lara Logan, Dr Scott Atlas among many others.
Credit American Thought Leaders, Jan Jekielek and Michael Shellenberger
Watch 10 FREE videos just by signing up with your email at Epoch TV
https://ept.ms/38OtbzU
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