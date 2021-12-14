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Remembering The day Hollywood was called out as den of pedophiles in front of the world [Ricky Gervais]
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132 views • December 14, 2021
Throwback: The day Hollywood was called out as den of pedophiles in front of the world | Ricky Gervais - Golden Globes 2020 Speech
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/Ricky-Gervais---Golden-Globes-2020-Speech:6?r=2aBEf78FCLJx43wub8eHdq7wh6iDfk2c
In January 2020 Ricky Gervais skewered 'woke' Hollywood, made jokes about Jeffrey Epstein, Harvey Weinstein and Prince Andrew, and tackled topics such as MeToo and ISIS as he left his A-list audience wincing during his opening monologue at the 77th Golden Globe awards.
Tom Hanks, Robert De Niro, and Gwyneth Paltrow were left with stunned looks on their faces as Gervais mocked Felicity Huffman over the college admission scandal, branded James Corden a 'massive pussy' and ripped Judi Dench for 'licking' her own minge in his eight-minute speech.
In one moment which shocked the stars in the crowd, Gervais made a pointed remark about the death of pedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein was found dead in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, New York, in August 2019 while awaiting trial on numerous sex offences. An autopsy found he had hanged himself.
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/Ricky-Gervais---Golden-Globes-2020-Speech:6?r=2aBEf78FCLJx43wub8eHdq7wh6iDfk2c
In January 2020 Ricky Gervais skewered 'woke' Hollywood, made jokes about Jeffrey Epstein, Harvey Weinstein and Prince Andrew, and tackled topics such as MeToo and ISIS as he left his A-list audience wincing during his opening monologue at the 77th Golden Globe awards.
Tom Hanks, Robert De Niro, and Gwyneth Paltrow were left with stunned looks on their faces as Gervais mocked Felicity Huffman over the college admission scandal, branded James Corden a 'massive pussy' and ripped Judi Dench for 'licking' her own minge in his eight-minute speech.
In one moment which shocked the stars in the crowd, Gervais made a pointed remark about the death of pedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein was found dead in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, New York, in August 2019 while awaiting trial on numerous sex offences. An autopsy found he had hanged himself.
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