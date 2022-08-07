Democrats aren't treating Biden's MONKEYPOX 'EMERGENCY' like an emergency

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Glenn Beck
Aug 5, 2022 The Biden administration has declared monkeypox a public health emergency. But is it treating it like one? Glenn and Stu review just how different the Left's response to monkeypox has been from its draconian response to COVID-19, despite this time actually having the tools and knowledge needed to stop the spread...
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=djUyXMtErQA