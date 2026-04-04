Episode #128 - The Digital ID Trap, Engineered Collapse & Global Control | Forbidden Knowledge News

What if digital ID, engineered collapse, and global control are not isolated ideas, but connected parts of a deeper system taking shape around us?





In this intense conversation on Forbidden Knowledge News, Todd Cave explores digital identity, economic destabilisation, technocratic control, depopulation narratives, surveillance systems, and the growing architecture of dependency being normalised across modern life.





This episode goes into the possibility that what looks like chaos on the surface may actually be part of a much deeper pattern, one built around control, fear, behavioural conditioning, and reduced human freedom.





In this interview, we explore:





🔹 Digital ID and the expanding surveillance state

🔹 Engineered collapse and financial destabilisation

🔹 Technocracy, dependency, and social conditioning

🔹 Depopulation narratives and population control

🔹 The deeper system many people sense behind the headlines





If you enjoy conversations on consciousness, hidden power structures, technocracy, alternative media, and the future of humanity, this episode is for you.





✨ Join the Community, support us and get ad-free episodes + exclusive content on Patreon or Locals:





👉🏽 Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/theconsciousman7podcast

👉🏽 Locals - https://theconsciousman7.locals.com/





🌐 Connect with Chris via any of the links below:





Website - https://forbiddenknowledge.news/

Podcast - https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/forbidden-knowledge-news--3589233

Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/FKN?e9s=src_v1_cbl

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/forbiddenknowledgenews1/

Email - [email protected]/





✨ Join the Community, support us and get ad-free episodes + exclusive content on Patreon or Locals:





👉🏽 Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/theconsciousman7podcast

👉🏽 Locals - https://theconsciousman7.locals.com/





🌐 Connect with Laura via any of the links below:





Website - https://thescienceofempowerment.com/

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/laura.brennan.56614/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/laura-brennan-ballet-bb426751/

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/thescienceofempowerment/

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsBfQy8Sp78NZIZ9Q-OqrMg





🌐 Connect with me via any of the links below:





Spreaker - https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-conscious-man-7-podcast--6174786





Fountain - https://fountain.fm/show/1Tgn3yHym3UmGUQecY8B





Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/todd.cave.790





Instagram - @adriano_246 - https://www.instagram.com/adriano_246/

@theconsciousman7podcast - https://www.instagram.com/theconsciousman7podcast/





Twitter/X - @adriano_246 - https://x.com/adriano_246





Todd & Me Merch - https://amzn.to/4dcZFTD (US)

https://amzn.to/3LuBKGG (UK and Europe)





Email - [email protected]





The Conscious Man 7 Tip Jar - Bitcoin address - bc1q39w4ah4aklfnxf8knjpheqsp7hjddjegyq2c20





📢 Get your Orgonite at The Chembow - https://www.thechembow.com/

Use coupon code "𝗖𝗠𝟳" at the checkout to get 10% off your order





***Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.





📌 Follow The Conscious Man 7 Podcast for more deep conversations on spirituality, truth, consciousness, power, and the forces shaping our world. 🌎





👉🏽 If this episode challenged or inspired you, LIKE, COMMENT, and SHARE it with someone who needs to hear it.