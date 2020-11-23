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MASSIVE FAMILY TRUST, DISMANTLING THE GREAT RESET: FIGHT BETWEEN GOOD & EVIL W/JESSIE CZEBOTAR (1/3)
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254 views • November 23, 2020
Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers

Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio

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Warning: Before you watch this video, please familiarize yourself with Jessie Czebotar. I recommend watching the first series of videos we recorded to understand her background so this video has meaning. Here is the link to the first in that series: https://sarahwestall.com/deep-inside-the-satanic-cabal-world-agenda-leadership-structure-rituals-w-jessie-czebotar-1of3/

Jessie Czebotar returns to the program to continue to help us understand how the shadowy ruling elite operate. She explains the massive family trust that holds the majority of the world's assets to be used as they determine. She also explains how the trust is funded and how patriots around the world, led by President Trump, have cut off their access to those funds. Czebotar explains how the lack of access to those funds have created panic and desperation amongst the ranks and it is why we are seeing ongoing coups against the president and obvious displays of fraud in the 2020 election. You can see more of Jessie Czebotar and support her work at IlluminateTheDarkness.com

See my exclusive interview with Jessie Czebotar at https://SarahWestall.TV or on Patreon @ https://Patreon.com/SarahWestall

Consider supporting this channel by joining Patreon at Patreon.com/SarahWestall – See exclusive interview with Jessie Czebotar and others, eBooks, discount coupons, and more!

Stay informed on the latest shows by signing up for my weekly newsletter and for my other platforms @ http://SarahWestall.com/Subscribe

MUSIC CREDITS: “The Battle of 1066” by Patrick Patrikios – licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
Keywords
trumpdrugscorruptionelectionevilradiocontrolbidengoodsarah westallgreat resetjessie czebotarbusiness game changersdismantlingmassive family trust
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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