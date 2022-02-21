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Banners4Freedom Robert Agee Reawaken America Tour OHIO
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42 views • February 21, 2022
"Banners 4 Freedom"
Founder Robert Agee said it all started with one billboard in his hometown in Texas.
"My wife and I have donated all of our time to make this happen," he said.
Since then, they have raised more than $200,000 in donations to put them up across the nation.
"We have over 100 billboards up in more than 25 states," said Agee.
Billboards are popping up ll over the country. Claimimg that there are more than 1 million injuries have occurred because of COVID-19 vaccinations.
The billboards have been put up by the group, "Banners 4 Freedom"
Agee said it is his hope that the billboards will help people make the right decisions for their health, and their children.
"Anybody has a right to do whatever they choose to do," he said. "If they want to choose to take the vaccine they are welcome to, we live in a free country. However, we need to be informed about the possibility of the adverse reactions to this. Being that there is reported 1 million reported adverse reactions to this vaccine is absolutely startling, and should cause people to question...Is this something that will benefit me? Or is this something that will potentially harm me for the rest of my life and cause death?"
Reactions listed include miscarriages, severe allergic reactions, and heart attacks.
"There's something going on with this vaccine that’s causing incredible adverse reactions, and for some reason it's not being reported by the media or our government," said Agee.
In the meantime, health officials are still encouraging everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Tent Meeting February 20, 21, 22, 2022 Outside Canton, Ohio.
Sunday 6-10pm @Freedom Fellowship
Monday 10am-4pm @Freedom Fellowship and 5pm-10pm @ The Barn
Tuesday all day @ Freedom Fellowship

Maysville (Freedom Fellowship) Church, 6209 Carr Rd, Apple Creek, OH 44606
The Barn
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