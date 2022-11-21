Lee Zeldin: America is ready to turn the page on Nancy Pelosi

Former New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin weighs in on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's decision to not seek re-election in Democratic Party leadership on 'The Next Revolution.' #foxnews #fox #thenextrevolution
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.