Black Start Grid Down Exercise at Fort Riley On July 26th, Rolling Blackout Alert for Pennsylvania

- Fort Riley will undergo a Black Star "Grid Down" Exercise that will begin at 4am on July 26th 2023. This event is scheduled to last at least 8 hours. Soldiers, Civilians and contractors will work together to conduct this event, Top US Army will oversee the exercise.
This will effect local traffic lights, Traffic flow and other problems.
On top of this, we also have planned rolling blackouts in different areas across the country. One of those is in Pennsylvania, where residents are being told they will need to shut off appliances or face higher bills.
#Breaking #News #RollingBlackouts #pennsylvania #FortRiley #Kansas #BlackStart #LightsOut #MilitaryDrill
BLACK START EXERCISE
https://home.army.mil/riley/about/Black-Start-Exercise
Learn More: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/...
Your Support of Independent Media Is Appreciated.
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/DAHBOO7
Socials~
DLive- https://dlive.tv/DAHBOO7
Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/dahboo7
https://twitter.com/dahboo7
UWN Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/DAHBOO7/
Shared from and subscribe to:
DAHBOO77
https://www.youtube.com/c/DAHBOO77/videos
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.