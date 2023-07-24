Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Black Start Grid Down Exercise at Fort Riley On July 26th, Rolling Blackout Alert for Pennsylvania
channel image
Alex Hammer
4188 Subscribers
119 views
Published 15 hours ago

- Fort Riley will undergo a Black Star "Grid Down" Exercise that will begin at 4am on July 26th 2023. This event is scheduled to last at least 8 hours. Soldiers, Civilians and contractors will work together to conduct this event, Top US Army will oversee the exercise.

 This will effect local traffic lights, Traffic flow and other problems.

On top of this, we also have planned rolling blackouts in different areas across the country. One of those is in Pennsylvania, where residents are being told they will need to shut off appliances or face higher bills.

#Breaking #News #RollingBlackouts #pennsylvania #FortRiley #Kansas #BlackStart #LightsOut #MilitaryDrill


BLACK START EXERCISE

https://home.army.mil/riley/about/Black-Start-Exercise


Learn More: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/...

Your Support of Independent Media Is Appreciated.

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/DAHBOO7

Socials~

DLive- https://dlive.tv/DAHBOO7

Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/dahboo7

https://twitter.com/dahboo7

UWN Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/DAHBOO7/


Shared from and subscribe to:

DAHBOO77

https://www.youtube.com/c/DAHBOO77/videos

Keywords
biblepropagandaweather warfaregenocidenwoagenda 21agenda 30geo engineeringpsy opsfrequency weaponsmedical tyrannyforced vaccinesbio warfarecovid hoaxmanufactured fires

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket