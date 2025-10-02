© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Xbox Game Pass 2025 Updates: New Plans, Price Hike & 45+ New Games Added
Microsoft revamps Xbox Game Pass in October 2025 with three tiers: Essential, Premium, and Ultimate. The Ultimate plan price jumps 50% to $29.99 but includes over 45 new games like Hogwarts Legacy, Ubisoft classics, and more. Discover cloud gaming, expanded libraries, and fresh in-game rewards. Stay tuned with News Plus Globe for full coverage.
