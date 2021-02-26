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Trump Impeachment: MORE congressional incompetence!
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60 views • February 26, 2021
Donald Trump will stand trial for impeachment after the Senate rejected arguments from the former president’s lawyers Tuesday that the chamber cannot move forward because he is no longer in office.
Several Republicans joined Democrats in voting 56-44 to proceed.
Democrats said if Trump is not held accountable for inciting the violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol last month, the impeachment process would be rendered meaningless — in effect signaling to all future presidents that they could abuse their power near the end of their term without consequence.
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Several Republicans joined Democrats in voting 56-44 to proceed.
Democrats said if Trump is not held accountable for inciting the violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol last month, the impeachment process would be rendered meaningless — in effect signaling to all future presidents that they could abuse their power near the end of their term without consequence.
I have Constitutional Defense Document Packets and my COVID anti-vaccine, rent and mortgage relief packets. Information on all my Packets are available on request. You can e-mail me at: [email protected]
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