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Living Near A Cell Tower In Waterloo; Cell Tower Radiation Health Effects
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63 views • January 03, 2020
https://emf-protection.ca/living-near-cell-tower-waterloo/
How close to a cell tower is too close to live?
Cell towers are emerging in high density in Waterloo more and more every day. The existing towers are getting more and more Antennas as people use a ton of data. The data and messaging is pulsed which is a major concern for health.
We provide EMF inspections to help you identify and remove unnecessary Radio Frequency exposure and other emf exposures from your living space which is so vital so our cells can get a rest.
How close to a cell tower is too close to live?
Cell towers are emerging in high density in Waterloo more and more every day. The existing towers are getting more and more Antennas as people use a ton of data. The data and messaging is pulsed which is a major concern for health.
We provide EMF inspections to help you identify and remove unnecessary Radio Frequency exposure and other emf exposures from your living space which is so vital so our cells can get a rest.
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