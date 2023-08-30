In His Shadow

January 26th, 2020

Psalm 91 is a promise to those who will continually abide in our Lord Jesus Christ. Pastor Dean preaches on the importance of relying on God in the midst of worldly hardship and chaos.

"Because thou hast made the Lord, which is my refuge, even the most High, thy habitation; There shall no evil befall thee, neither shall any plague come nigh thy dwelling." Psalm 91:9-10