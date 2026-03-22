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Lebanon's destruction of the Israeli UAV Hermes 450 by the launch of the Iranian MANPADS Misagh-1 by a Hezbollah anti-aircraft gunner over the city of Bint Jbeil in southern Lebanon
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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The destruction of the Israeli UAV Hermes 450 by the launch of the Iranian MANPADS Misagh-1 by a Hezbollah anti-aircraft gunner over the city of Bint Jbeil in southern Lebanon.

Adding:

Three Turkish citizens died in a helicopter crash in Qatar. A military helicopter of the Qatari Air Force crashed in the country's territorial waters. Among the six victims, there is one Turkish serviceman and two technical specialists from the Turkish defense corporation Aselsan.

The Turkish Defense Ministry confirmed the deaths of its citizens. The helicopter was on a scheduled flight as part of the Qatar-Turkey cooperation. The cause was a technical malfunction, and combat operations were ruled out.

Another crew member (the co-pilot) is still missing. The rescue operation is ongoing.

Adding:  The Financial Times reports that Iran has used missiles that bypass American Patriot systems.

An example is given of an attack on the QatarEnergy complex in Ras Laffan, Qatar.

Adding, from description of satellite photos:

Satellite images of the damaged fairing of the air traffic control (or meteorological) radar at Dubai Airport and the consequences of the attacks by Iranian kamikaze drones on the AWS data processing centers in Abu Dhabi and the city of Rabha in the UAE.

Adding:

Trump's Strait of Hormuz threat sparks market panic

Donald Trump’s ultimatum to ‘obliterate’ Iran’s energy sector if the Strait of Hormuz isn’t reopened within 48 hours has led to a collapse on cryptocurrency markets.

🌏 Bitcoin, which stood above $70,000, has dropped to a three-week low of $68,200

🌏 Altcoins like Ethereum and XRP have followed suit

🌏The Fear & Greed Index for cryptocurrencies collapsed to an “Extreme Fear” level of 10

Trump’s baseless threats have also forced more economic pressure on the markets, which resulted in:

🔴 increased inflation

🔴 crude oil prices remaining at record highs

🔴  NASDAQ dropping 2.1%

🔴  S&P 500 down 1.7%


👍 US-Israel-Iran war | @geopolitics_prime


Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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