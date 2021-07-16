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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1792 - TX Retirement Home Killer - Short report on new charges
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0 view • July 16, 2021
Chemirmir, a Kenyan, is accused of 18 murders. Posing as a maintenance worker, he gained entry to the home, before killing the victim. He then stole their jewelry, which he later pawned.
Note:I’m still looking for more info on the various victims listed. This case will be updated as more info becomes available, as the victims list will likely change. There’s some discrepancy regarding the dates of death in the reports and on the graves. These will be corrected as more info becomes available.
Note:I’m still looking for more info on the various victims listed. This case will be updated as more info becomes available, as the victims list will likely change. There’s some discrepancy regarding the dates of death in the reports and on the graves. These will be corrected as more info becomes available.
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