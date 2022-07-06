America's Real Crisis

America’s Mental Health Breakdown

* Bad people will still be able to get guns — regardless of red flag laws, ‘assault weapon’ bans etc.

* We must stop and reflect after a tragedy like this.

* There is something very wrong with our young men.

* Antidepressant usage is on the rise in U.S.

* Maybe prescriptions are making the situation worse.

* Prescription drug use is obviously a huge problem.

* Pfizer spends more on ads than on research and development.

* Dems after shootings: blame law-abiding gun owners; they want to decide who gets a gun.

* Concealed carry is now virtually illegal in NY.





Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-gun-control-doesnt-stop-bad-people-guns





The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 5 July 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6309175411112

