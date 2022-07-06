America's Real Crisis

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America’s Mental Health Breakdown
* Bad people will still be able to get guns — regardless of red flag laws, ‘assault weapon’ bans etc.
* We must stop and reflect after a tragedy like this.
* There is something very wrong with our young men.
* Antidepressant usage is on the rise in U.S.
* Maybe prescriptions are making the situation worse.
* Prescription drug use is obviously a huge problem.
* Pfizer spends more on ads than on research and development.
* Dems after shootings: blame law-abiding gun owners; they want to decide who gets a gun.
* Concealed carry is now virtually illegal in NY.
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-gun-control-doesnt-stop-bad-people-guns
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 5 July 2022