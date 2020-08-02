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Data analysis exposes Google search censorship
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20 views • August 02, 2020
As the debate over Big Tech censorship rages, one of many conservative news sites that has faced censorship at the hands of Google and their search policies has come forward with new evidence. One America’s Jack Posobiec has more from Washington.
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